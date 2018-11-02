Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 2,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

In related news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CELG opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

