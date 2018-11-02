Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Holdings Raised by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,655. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.