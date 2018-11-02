Charter Communications (CHTR) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Shares of CHTR traded down $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $396.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

