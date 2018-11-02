Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.71-0.80 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.71-0.80 EPS.

CHEF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,177. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $451,197.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 133,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $4,364,620.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,040,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,554,433.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

