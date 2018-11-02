Chemours (CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Chemours stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 4,919,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,526. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

