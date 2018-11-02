Chemours (CC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.17, but opened at $34.95. Chemours shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 162766 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. Chemours’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

