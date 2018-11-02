Chemours (CC) Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) were up 5.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 2,306,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,686,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. Chemours’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $57.50 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.75.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

