Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after buying an additional 4,671,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,775,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after buying an additional 161,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,960,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after buying an additional 2,612,830 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 3,854,689 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 2,561,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

