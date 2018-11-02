Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Torchmark worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMK opened at $85.34 on Friday. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

In other Torchmark news, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 18,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $1,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,021,261.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Zucconi sold 400 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,454 shares of company stock valued at $32,412,768. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

