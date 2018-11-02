CHF Solutions (CHFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

CHFS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 98,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a negative net margin of 471.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

