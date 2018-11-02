CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 13,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,871. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

