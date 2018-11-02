ChoicePoint (CPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($1.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.09 million. ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Shares of CPS stock traded down $23.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. 961,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. ChoicePoint has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $146.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

