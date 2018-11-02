Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

“CHD reported a strong 3Q, incl. EPS of $0.58 (vs. YoY org sales (+5.4% in consumer) vs. Street +3.5%. Topline/GM % beat drove high- quality ~5% OI upside. CHD guided up FY18 org sales (~4% vs. ~3.5%) and updated its EPS outlook to $2.27 (vs. Street $2.28) as co. appropriately invests upside to sustain topline momentum. Quality of results (accelerating org sales, GM %/EPS beat) stand out in beleagured HPC group – CHD should trade higher. Strong 3Q stands out in a beleagured HPC group: CHD’s 3Q revs of $1,038M beat Street est. of $1,022M by 1.5% on +4.7% org sales, or +5.4% ex-Specialty (vs. +3.5% Street and +3% per CHD’s guidance), which continues to look very strong in comparison to HPC industry peers (i.e., PG/KMB/CL/CLX).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CHD opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,940,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,717,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 59,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 985.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 152,860 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

