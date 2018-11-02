Circuits of Value (COVAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,181.00

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Circuits of Value has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $3,181.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Circuits of Value token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

