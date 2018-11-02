Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 16,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,478. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak bought 784,314 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $1,003,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.