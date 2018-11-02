C&J Energy Services (CJ) Trading 6.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.51. 1,348,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,018,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the first quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 33.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 82.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.65.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

