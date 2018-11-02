Clarus (CLAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,890. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clarus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Clarus by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Clarus by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.