CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNOOC by 7,612.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,004,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNOOC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CNOOC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CNOOC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth about $35,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $132.62 and a 12-month high of $202.38.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $3.8217 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 5th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.82.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

