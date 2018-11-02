Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Colgate lagged the industry in the past three months due to its dismal sales trend. Notably, sales missed estimates in 21 of the last 22 quarters, including third-quarter 2018. Also, sales dipped year over year due to currency headwinds, trade inventory reductions in China and volatility in Brazil. It continues to anticipate a challenging backdrop due to uncertain global markets and slowing category growth worldwide. Consequently, it expects sales to decline low-single digits in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company continues to witness strained gross and operating margins trend for the last few quarters, which is likely to persist in 2018. However, the company’s earnings retained its meet or beat track record as bottom line were in line with estimates in the third quarter. Further, the company provided a favorable earnings view for 2018. It also remains optimistic about brand building and productivity maximization initiatives.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,296,383.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,585 shares of company stock worth $11,132,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 216.8% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 266,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

