Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Position Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,535. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM opened at $91.27 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

