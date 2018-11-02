Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 272,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 238.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

