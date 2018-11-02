Commerzbank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €83.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.94 ($88.31).

FRE stock opened at €56.58 ($65.79) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

