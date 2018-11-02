Commerzbank Analysts Give Hochtief (HOT) a €155.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOT. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale set a €159.10 ($185.00) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a €177.00 ($205.81) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochtief in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.81 ($186.99).

Shares of FRA HOT opened at €130.60 ($151.86) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a one year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a one year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

