Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,288,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 565,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

CBD has been the topic of several research reports. Santander raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th will be issued a $0.1115 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is 82.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 287.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

