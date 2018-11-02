Comparing Frontdoor (FTDR) & ABM Industries (ABM)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontdoor and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 1 4 0 2.80 ABM Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $50.69, suggesting a potential upside of 44.74%. ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Frontdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontdoor is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 1.34% 7.75% 2.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Frontdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ABM Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Frontdoor does not pay a dividend. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontdoor and ABM Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries $5.45 billion 0.39 $3.79 million $1.75 18.29

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Frontdoor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking. The company also provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban, and rural areas to properties of various sizes ranging from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

