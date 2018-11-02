Compass Diversified (CODI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

NYSE CODI opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.48. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $429.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 117.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 52.9% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 244,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

