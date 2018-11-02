Compass Group plc (CPG) Receives GBX 1,708.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,708.75 ($22.33).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.72) price objective (up from GBX 1,700 ($22.21)) on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,689 ($22.07) per share, for a total transaction of £27,294.24 ($35,664.76).

CPG traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,536 ($20.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

