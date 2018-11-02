Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.34. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $298,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.16.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

