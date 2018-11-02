Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Shares Up 19.6%

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shot up 19.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.12. 1,862,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 608,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research firms have commented on CNAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. Equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 178,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

