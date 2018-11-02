Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Concho Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

CXO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. 23,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $123.63 and a 12-month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

