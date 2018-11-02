Concierge Coin Trading 35.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCC)

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Concierge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Concierge Coin has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. Concierge Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,462.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.25 or 0.09664871 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Concierge Coin Profile

Concierge Coin’s genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 914,500 coins. The official website for Concierge Coin is www.conciergecoin.net. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concierge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concierge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

