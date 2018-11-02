ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $128,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,686,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,894,000 after acquiring an additional 535,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

