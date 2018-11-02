Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.70. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 596.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.