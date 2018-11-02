Constellium (CSTM) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 1,295,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,101,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a market cap of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 71.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,259 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Constellium by 249.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,604 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 1,414.7% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 181.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Constellium by 69.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.