Container Store Group (TCS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

TCS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Container Store Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

TCS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.74. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.08 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Container Store Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,025 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 955,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Container Store Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 575,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

