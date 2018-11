Contrasting General Cannabis (CANN) and Allegion (ALLE)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get General Cannabis alerts:

94.6% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -286.67% -343.57% -150.71% Allegion 11.75% 85.03% 15.94%

Dividends

Allegion pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Cannabis does not pay a dividend. Allegion pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegion has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and Allegion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $3.52 million 30.75 -$8.22 million N/A N/A Allegion $2.41 billion 3.45 $273.30 million $3.96 22.07

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Cannabis and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 0 2 4 0 2.67

Allegion has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Summary

Allegion beats General Cannabis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Marketing Consulting and Apparel (Marketing), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), and Finance and Real Estate (Finance). The Security segment advanced security services, including on-site professional and cash transport to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops, as well as security services to non-cannabis customers in the hospitality business. The Marketing segment provides designing, branding, and marketing strategy consulting services to the cannabis industry; and designs and sources client-specific apparel and products. This segment offers t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories through an online shop, as well as cannabis retailers, and specialty t-shirt and gift shops. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry that comprise obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. The Finance segment engages in the acquiring and leasing of cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. This segment also offers shared office space, networking, and event services; direct term loans and revolving lines of credit; and customized finance, capital formation, and banking services. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also door and window products for commercial spaces, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, and threshold applications, as well as lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent products, and flood barriers for doors; and designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels ranging from do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.