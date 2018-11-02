Contrasting New York Health Care (BBAL) & Amedisys (AMED)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get New York Health Care alerts:

93.2% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Health Care and Amedisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Amedisys 0 5 8 0 2.62

Amedisys has a consensus target price of $104.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given Amedisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Risk & Volatility

New York Health Care has a beta of -2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 309% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Health Care and Amedisys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amedisys $1.53 billion 2.27 $30.30 million $2.21 49.55

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Amedisys 5.39% 23.27% 14.26%

Summary

Amedisys beats New York Health Care on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2018, the company owned and operated 421 care centers in 34 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.