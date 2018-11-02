Contrasting Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) & US Foods (USFD)

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of US Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and US Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $15.12 million 1.33 $1.91 million N/A N/A US Foods $24.15 billion 0.26 $444.29 million $0.91 32.37

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Rave Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rave Restaurant Group and US Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A US Foods 0 5 8 0 2.62

US Foods has a consensus target price of $38.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. Given US Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Rave Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group N/A 69.63% 26.79% US Foods 2.25% 12.66% 3.92%

Volatility and Risk

Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Foods beats Rave Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The company's buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The company's Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

