Contrasting Santander Consumer USA (SC) & IEG (IEGH)

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) and IEG (OTC:IEGH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of IEG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Santander Consumer USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IEG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and IEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA 20.57% 13.00% 2.13% IEG -372.04% -93.53% -90.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and IEG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA $6.56 billion 1.02 $1.19 billion $1.74 10.69 IEG $1.69 million 1.97 -$5.50 million ($0.60) -0.45

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than IEG. IEG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santander Consumer USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Santander Consumer USA and IEG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA 0 7 7 0 2.50 IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus target price of $22.54, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. IEG has a consensus target price of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IEG is more favorable than Santander Consumer USA.

Risk and Volatility

Santander Consumer USA has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEG has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Santander Consumer USA pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Santander Consumer USA pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IEG pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA beats IEG on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides private-label credit cards and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

IEG Company Profile

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

