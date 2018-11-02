Contrasting SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) & Absolute Software (ALSWF)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 3.32% -5.53% 3.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $9.67 billion 0.82 $471.33 million $1.99 16.76 Absolute Software $93.62 million 2.59 $3.11 million $0.08 75.00

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absolute Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software pays out 312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners and testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovered paper; pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. In addition, Smurfit Kappa Group plc operates as a finance company. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

