ConvergeOne (CVON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. operates as a IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. The company provides technology offerings which span the core technology markets – collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security. It has partnership with Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. ConvergeOne Holdings Inc. formerly known Forum Merger Corporation is based in Eagan, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,241. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $721.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.55.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. ConvergeOne had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConvergeOne will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConvergeOne by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 989,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

