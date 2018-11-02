Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.25.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $280.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

