Corecivic Inc (CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. Corecivic posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corecivic.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:CXW opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,221 shares in the company, valued at $810,184.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,733 shares of company stock worth $2,716,921. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corecivic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Corecivic by 63.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corecivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Corecivic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Corecivic by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

