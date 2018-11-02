Corelogic (CLGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLGX. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $415,766.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $167,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $1,556,128. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 16.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

