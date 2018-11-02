Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $972,000 Stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 58.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 436,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Shares of BMV IGF opened at $41.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 52-week low of $791.37 and a 52-week high of $887.23.

