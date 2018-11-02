Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 88.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 256.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTWS opened at $69.17 on Friday. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $835.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.45). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTWS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

