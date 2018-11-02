Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) VP Richard A. Galanti Sells 4,163 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,904,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

