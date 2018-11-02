Creative Planning Has $1.53 Million Position in American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Midstream Partners were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Midstream Partners by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Midstream Partners by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in American Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,319,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,455,000 after purchasing an additional 224,518 shares during the period. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMID opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.22 million during the quarter. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 66.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

In other American Midstream Partners news, insider Arclight Energy Partners Fund acquired 597,728 shares of American Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,682,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

