Creative Planning Sells 16,132 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

