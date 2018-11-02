Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give EQT GP (EQGP) a $19.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

EQGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT GP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded EQT GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EQT GP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT GP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of EQGP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,847. EQT GP has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQT GP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that EQT GP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 263,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 196,602 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after buying an additional 184,702 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,815,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

